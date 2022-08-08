Farewell to Archie Battersbee: the 12-year-old died in an irreversible coma for four months, from 7 April last when his family found him in desperate conditions at home, perhaps due to a challenge on social media that ended badly. The doctors had suggested that the parents let him go, because there was nothing more for him to do. And the judges of the Court of Appeal agreed with the doctors, who pulled the plug.

Against the will of his parents, doctors pulled the plug on the Essex teenager in a coma since April 7. After disconnecting him from the machinery that kept him alive, the boy died shortly after.

Hollie Dance, Archie’s mom, fought to the end, but the English judges also dismissed the family’s latest appeal, giving the green light to end the teenager’s life support. The announcement of his death went to his mother in front of the Royal London hospital: Archie managed to survive for two hours:

Then it went all blue in the face… There is nothing dignified about what this family has been through.

Archie had been in a coma since April, when his mom found him unconscious in his room. He had probably been in a choking game that went wrong. Brainally he was dead, so the doctors had decided to pull the plug on him. While the parents started a legal battle but they did not win.

Archie died at 12:15 pm on August 5, two hours after doctors “disconnected” life support. Ella Rose Carter, girlfriend of Tom Battersbee, Archie’s older brother, says:

They took all his medications off at 10 o’clock. His vital signs remained stable for two hours until his ventilation reduced. And then he went completely blue.

Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old died in an irreversible coma in England: flowers and soft toys for the teenager outside the hospital

In the last hours of Archie’s life, as well as in the previous days, flowers, candles and soft toys were left in his memory in front of the outside of the London hospital.

He was such a beautiful baby and he fought to the end, and I’m so proud to be his mom.

These are the last words of his mother.