The UK Court of Appeals on Monday refused to postpone beyond Tuesday the withdrawal of life support from 12-year-old Archie Battersbee., who according to doctors is brain dead. The young man had been in a coma since last April 7, after having practiced a Tik Tok challenge.

The British Government had asked the court to assess the request of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) to maintain the mechanisms of assisted breathing and feeding while evaluating their case.

You have the right to have decisions about your life and death reviewed by an international human rights body

The court’s decision argues that the bill of rights on which the committee is based “is not part of the law of the United Kingdom” and considers that it would not be “appropriate” to incorporate it into British judicial decisions.

“The treaty is not part of UK law (…) and it is not appropriate for this court to apply an international treaty not incorporated (in law) in its decision-making,” argued the judge handling the case.

The 15th of July, Justice has already concluded that continuing to offer vital support to the child is “contrary to his best interests.” The minor’s mother, Hollie Dance, found him unconscious with a rope tied around his head and believes he may have had an accident while participating in a viral challenge on social media.

Under British law, the government can intervene when medical specialists and parents of minors disagree with the treatment given to children. In this type of case, the rights of the children take precedence over the custody of the parents and their decisions.



According to his mother, Holly Dance, this act is “extraordinary cruelty and Archie has the right to have decisions about his life and death (…) reviewed by an international human rights body.”

That’s the way it is, it is expected that on the afternoon of this Tuesday, August 2, life support will be withdrawn and dictate once and for all the passing of Ander Batterbee despite family requests to leave it connected for a longer time.

What was the viral challenge that left Archie Battersbee in a coma?

The deaths of minors that have occurred as a result of risky challenges that go viral on virtual platforms are not new. It was already seen with the ‘blue whale game, which left at least almost a dozen children dead in 2017.

Now, the ‘Blackout Challenge’ has been imposing itself as a trend, a tred that tries to simulate the effects that occur when a person is subjected to a ‘lion kill’ keya martial arts movement that tries to suffocate the opponent.

This, according to international media reports, would have been the architect of the brain death of Archie Battersbee and for which the British justice would be in a legal fight with his parents not to disconnect him from life support despite having declared the young man brain dead.

As reported by some media in the United States, this challenge has already claimed the lives of 82 minors so far in 2022 in that country.

With information from EFE*