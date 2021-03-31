The Italian Francesca Archibugi (‘The name of the bambino’) is preparing for next June the filming of ‘The hummingbird’, an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Sandro Veronesi, whose adaptation and script are signed by the director herself together with Laura Paolucci and Francesco Piccolo. The cast will be led by the actor Pierfrancesco favino, actor and director Nanni Moretti -the premiere of his latest work as a director, ‘Three floors’, possibly at the next Cannes Film Festival- and the actress Kasia Smutniak.

Francesca Archibugi (Rome, May 16, 1960), who has directed films such as ‘Verso sera’, ‘The great pumpkin’ or ‘With closed eyes’, and who won the New Directors award at the San Sebastian Festival with His debut feature ‘Mignon è partita’ (1988), will narrate a melodrama full of space-time jumps around Marco Carrera (played by Favino), an ordinary man, married with a daughter, whom his mother nicknamed ‘El Colibrí ‘for his short stature, a distinctive sign of his person, which will accompany him throughout his life. Like a hummingbird, while flapping its wings, Carrera always remains immobile in the same place, struggling with the various pains that arise and alternate in his life, characterized by fateful coincidences, losses and experiences of absolute love. The plot advances based on his memories that cause the film to jump from one era to another and from one place to another, in a space of time that goes from the early 70s to the near future. It is on the beach that Marco meets Luisa Lattes for the first time, a beautiful and quite unusual girl. His is a love that will never be consummated, but will never be extinguished. Instead, Marco’s married life will unfold in Rome, involving Marina and her daughter Adele. In the grip of a relentless fate that puts him through terrible trials, Marco returns to Florence. Ready to protect him from the worst blows of fate will be there Daniele Carradori, Marina’s psychoanalyst, who teaches Marco how to face and overcome the most unexpected changes of course that life offers him.

According to the director, the film is “the story of the ancestral force of life, of the arduous battle that we all carry out to endure moments of our existence that, at times, can seem unbearable, armed with the powerful weapons of illusion , joy and happiness ». Filming will take place between Rome, Paris, Florence and the Tuscan coast. The film will be produced by Fandango with Rai Cinema.