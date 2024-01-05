Archiact – VR gaming team known for DOOM 3: VR Edition and Journey To Foundation – has announced a series of layoffs via its official Twitter profile, taking the opportunity to ask any team looking for staff to contact the company so that it can help the people affected by the layoffs as much as possible.

Archiact wrote, “We are extremely saddened to share that we have had to say goodbye to a number of talented colleagues this week. This was not a decision made lightly and we are working with these individuals to make this difficult transition as easy as possible.”

“If you are currently hiring For any of the following roles, please contact us directly so we can share the information with our former colleagues.” The affected departments are Animation, Art, Audio, Engineering, Game Design, IT, Storytelling, Production and QA.