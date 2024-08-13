Archiact a software house specialized in the development of games for VR viewers, has announced its permanent closure . Unfortunately, the VR sector has never really taken off and the reduction in investment in recent years has further compressed what was already a niche market. The withdrawal of Meta in recent weeks and the disinterest of major publishers have done the rest.

Archiact’s exit is particularly symbolic for VRas it was among the pioneering software houses in the sector, operating since 2013. Over the course of eleven years it has developed or published for third parties 35 titles, including Doom 3 VR, Freediver Triton Down and Journey to Foundation.

Journey to Foundation was their last game, released on PC and PS5. Evidently Sales were not sufficient to justify the production of new titles.

The first game Archiact launched Lamper VR way back in 2014, followed by Waddle Home, Hidden Fortune, Evasion, Freediver, Marvel Dimension of Heroes and Doom 3: VR Edition. Over the years it has supported all major VR headsets, including Meta Quest, PlayStation VR 1 and 2, PICO 4 and more.