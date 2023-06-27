PQube announced the arrival in the West of Archetype Arcadiasci-fi visual novel developed by Water Phoenix. The title will be available in Europe starting from next October 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At the moment we do not know if it will be available only digitally or if it will also be released in physical edition.

Set in a version of the Earth where a deadly disease has wiped out part of the population, the title features one of the few survivors: Rust. The boy and his sister Kristin they will have to enter the virtual universe of Archetype Arcadia to try to find a cure for the disease before it’s too late.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for Archetype Arcadiawishing you a good vision as always!

Source: PQube Street Gematsu