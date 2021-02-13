One of the novelties in the Ezeiza International Airport It is a large connector that links the Arrivals sector of the terminals and the parking lot, designed as an attractive tensile structure of organic geometries.

The company AA2000 I needed a quick solution to link these two spaces and the firm WAGG Arquitectura Textil, in collaboration with the company Metrar, resolved the requirement with a flexible, light and resistant design.

Both companies worked to carry out an execution limited to 90 days that textile architecture can cope with. WAGG, a pioneer in this type of solution, carried out the design, engineering, production and assembly while Metrar was in charge of the development of the aluminum profiles necessary for anchoring and tensioning the tarpaulins.

Metrar, which is dedicated to the extrusion of aluminum profiles, in this case, developed pieces for the anchoring of curved tarpaulins with adjustable tensioners.

The system provides a semi-covered corridor between the Arrivals Hall and the parking lot, in Ezeiza.

The concept is the same as the German architect Frei Otto took to its maximum expression since the 1960s. Otto’s structures refer to nature, their roofs and ceilings take on apparently whimsical shapes that follow the path of loads and suggest organic figures of flowers, leaves, bubbles or cobwebs.

In 2015, shortly before his death, Otto was awarded the Pritzker Prize, which followed his previous award of the 2006 RIBA Royal Gold Medal.

The highest point in Frei Otto’s career came in 1967, when he participated in the Montreal Universal Exposition, Quebec. There, in collaboration with the architect Rolf Gutbrod, he created the pavilion of the Federal Republic of Germany with a network of tensioned cables topped by membranes, bringing his experiments in lightweight architecture to the international scene for the first time.

In the Ezeiza connector, the pieces to anchor the edges of the canvases prevent the oxide from coming into contact with the membrane.

Together with Buckminster Fuller Biosphere Y Habitat 67 by Safdie, the German Pavilion showed how the potential of stretch structures and textile roofs, prefabrication and mass production to generate a new humanitarian approach within architecture.

Most of the developments of the architect and structural engineer resort to tensioned systems.

On the contrary, in the case of Ezeiza, the semi-covered connector required a system with internal skeleton. “The AA2000 Architecture Department summoned us to Fifth Avenue, an exterior tensioned roof that should communicate the exit from the Arrivals sector with the parking lot. The challenges of the preliminary project were the technical resolution of a roof to be stretched over a set of arches with organic geometries and that the entire development had to be executed in three months ”, explain the architects Walter Runza and Gabriel Gabutti, from WAGG.

From a parametric analysis From the set of arches required, the company had to develop elements for the tension of the tarpaulins with a semicircular pattern, for this reason they worked together with the company Metrar in the design of anodized aluminum profiles. “The material allows making pieces to anchor the edges of the curved canvases with adjustable tensioners, avoiding rust in contact with the membrane”, they explain.

“When it comes to solving lightweight structures, with complex geometry and quick execution, aluminum profiles are ideal for their flexibility, lightness and resistance as well as for the durability of the material that allows optimal maintenance”, explains Juan Ignacio Serrot, manager general of Metrar.

