Paris France.- The medal won this Sunday – around 9 in the morning – by archers Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Ángela Ruíz is the second fastest in the history of Mexico in the Olympic Games since its debut in Paris 1900.

It seems that Mexico is learning to win when the competition starts, since the fastest one occurred just in the last Tokyo Olympics, when on July 24, 2021, around 2:40 am, Mexico also won a bronze, which was achieved by Valencia herself together with Luis “Abuelo” Álvarez in the mixed archery team.

The medal three years ago was awarded on the first day of competition after the opening ceremony, well, actually not even 24 hours had passed since the party at the Olympic Stadium.

The other fastest medal won was the silver medal won by José “Sargento” Pedraza on October 14, 1968.

Fifty-six years ago, the medal was won two days after the Olympic Games in Mexico had started. On that occasion, the tricolor had a glorious day in the 20-kilometer march, an entrance to the Olympic University Stadium that many remember.

And the archers, Alejandra Valencia, Ana Paula Vázquez and Ángela Ruíz, took part at the start of the second day of competition, almost 41 hours after the inauguration on the River Seine.

Now, to give you an idea of ​​how long it takes for the medals to fall for the tricolor team, in the last 24 years, Mexico had twice managed to hang the first medal on the third day after the inauguration, and that happened in London 2012 with diving, and in Sydney 2000, with the medal of Soraya Jiménez.

@DMartinezCANCHA