Archer of Egypt had map of the collectors of Senegal in a bottle

Abou Gabal, Egyptian archer.
Abou Gabal, Egyptian archer.
The incident occurred in the final match of the African Cup.
February 08, 2022, 03:37 PM
Egypt’s number two archer, Mohamed Abou Gabal ‘Gabaski’, has been the protagonist since the weekend on social networks, for a particular event, in the final of the Africa Cup against Senegal.
Gabal ‘Gabaski’, responsible for defending his country’s goal due to Mohamed El Shenawy’s injury, played a great game, but this time it was not enough, as his team lost on penalties.
“We have lost, this is football. There is a winner and a loser. We are sad about this defeat, but it is already known that when we Egyptians fall, we rise again,” Gabaski said.
the viral bottle
The curious thing was that the goalkeeper had a bottle of water in which a map was pasted on a piece of paper that indicated where the kickers of Egypt were paid.
Subsequently, the goalkeeper forgot his element on the pitch, which later went viral.
Despite this detailed study, Egypt lost the series 4-2 against Senegal, who went on to win the title.
Egypt’s goalkeeper forgot his water bottle after the loss to Senegal. He had a complete map of opposing kickers. Separate result, extraordinary resource. Worthy football museum piece. pic.twitter.com/T3PV3FP6XA
— VarskySports (@VarskySports) February 7, 2022
SPORTS
February 08, 2022, 03:37 PM
