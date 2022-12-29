A few days ago is dead Archer MacLean, but the news really went quietly. Few have brought it back and where it has been talked about the general interest from readers has been decidedly scarce, almost nil, as sadly here on Multiplayer.it. It must be said that the insiders they certainly didn’t throw their arms around to celebrate it. We imagine that many self-styled experts in the field do not even know who he was.

Programmer superfine, phenomenal and beloved author, so much so that he began to put his name in game titles, MacLean behind an enormous contribution to the creation and affirmation of the English scene, thanks to refined and technologically incredible games such as Dropzone, International Karate and his beloved billiard simulators. If today there are so many development studios in the United Kingdom it is also due to pioneers like him, who with their successes demonstrated the vitality of the scene and made them reach the whole world in years when it was not obvious to do so, putting different markets.

Now, everything shouldn’t have been blocked by MacLean’s death, no, but at least, as a creative medium such as video games claim to be, it should have been given the respect that a figure like his undoubtedly deserves, even though in recent years he was no longer on the flip. We had to try to include it in the collective discourse, stop for a moment to remember it, help those who didn’t experience those years to contextualize it, perhaps play its most representative titles in some live performances, and not because we necessarily have to look to the past, but because at some point it will be necessary to understand that modern video games are not born out of nowhere and are children of a path that starts from afar. If you want to appreciate and truly understand them, it is essential to know how to move in the history that created them. It was necessary to put aside the video game “product” to try to talk about the video game “work”, i.e. stop selling video games for a few minutes. Nothing that any cultural industry doesn’t do when it loses its author.

Yet nothing. We celebrate as authors of the scoundrels, like incompetent essays that explode every time they step out of their comfort zone and when someone dies who knew how to make the hardware on which they programmed sing, it leaves us completely indifferent. There is a lot of talk about the maturity of the medium, but the truth is that video games will always remain something for children, at least as long as they continue to be considered even by those who say they love them as toys intended for people with no memory.