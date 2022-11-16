Wednesday, November 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Archer bursts with emotion after seeing his family 4 years later, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper

It happened in football in Portugal.

The football, Like sport in general, it brings many surprises and at the same time its protagonists are forced to make sacrifices in search of standing out and earning a living.

Such is the case of the Venezuelan goalkeeper Jose Marrero, who emigrated four years ago to Portuguese football. While there, the world was paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.

(Shakira and J Balvin, against the wall: they are asked not to sing at the World Cup in Qatar)
(James Rodríguez, in mourning: his stepfather passed away)

See also  The 10 best games of the year 2021

As is logical, Marrero could not travel, he stayed in Europe, He spent those difficult years in an unknown country, although he made friends.

Many tears

The family? In Venezuelabut they could not visit her and they could not catch a plane to go to Portuguese territory either.

Once the pandemic numbers went down, Marrero tried to go, but he couldn’t. The option of seeing his family was latent.

The goalkeeper has already served four years without seeing his mother and the rest of his special group, but they took the risk of going to see him.

Marrero finished his work with the team, went up to the stands and got such a surprise: his family was waiting for him.

The goalkeeper’s reaction was immediate. He sat down on the playing field and began to cry, while his teammates surrounded him.
(The World Cup in Qatar will start ahead of schedule: date and time of the inauguration) (Piqué has no peace: under the Treasury magnifying glass for million-dollar transfers)

Sports

See also  Tour de France 2022: where to watch, tv channel and online broadcast

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Archer #bursts #emotion #family #years #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The United States considers a Ukrainian military victory in the war unlikely in the short term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.