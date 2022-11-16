Archer bursts with emotion after seeing his family 4 years later, video

The football, Like sport in general, it brings many surprises and at the same time its protagonists are forced to make sacrifices in search of standing out and earning a living.

Such is the case of the Venezuelan goalkeeper Jose Marrero, who emigrated four years ago to Portuguese football. While there, the world was paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.

As is logical, Marrero could not travel, he stayed in Europe, He spent those difficult years in an unknown country, although he made friends.

Many tears

The family? In Venezuelabut they could not visit her and they could not catch a plane to go to Portuguese territory either.

Once the pandemic numbers went down, Marrero tried to go, but he couldn’t. The option of seeing his family was latent.

The goalkeeper has already served four years without seeing his mother and the rest of his special group, but they took the risk of going to see him.

Marrero finished his work with the team, went up to the stands and got such a surprise: his family was waiting for him.

The goalkeeper’s reaction was immediate. He sat down on the playing field and began to cry, while his teammates surrounded him.

The Venezuelan goalkeeper José Marrero arrived in Portugal 4 years ago and has not seen his family since. This was his reaction to seeing them in the stands this weekend. ⚽❤️pic.twitter.com/p7bTmMrOMu — Fodboldworld (@fodboldword) November 16, 2022

