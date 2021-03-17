Archeology Women could rise to rule during the Bronze Age, Spanish grave discovery reveals

Many scholars have hypothesized that men dominated Bronze Age war societies. Therefore, women buried with valuables have remained in the position of wives in studies.

Bronze Age the kingdom could also be dominated by women, according to a recent Spanish study.

Archaeologists found a woman buried in a palace-like building, the remains of which included a silver crown and other valuable artifacts. According to researchers, valuables may indicate that a woman acted as the regional ruler of her society.

The woman’s remains were found in Spain in an area known during the Bronze Age as the city-state of El Argar. It ruled the southeastern parts of the Pyrenees from 2200 to 1550 before the beginning of the era.

Research was published In the journal Antiquity.

Finding was made in 2014 when archaeologists from the Autonomous University of Barcelona studied the ruins built on a high cliff at the archaeological excavations at La Almaloya.

Several weaving tools and materials were found in the area, so the researchers concluded that it was an important textile producer and probably also a local concentration of wealth and governance.

Among the ruins was a large hall with stone chairs lined up on its walls. No mundane objects such as tools, utensils or signs of food were found in the building, nor objects related to religious ceremonies.

The researchers concluded that it was a palace or an administrative building.

The building below was revealed a tomb with bones of two people, a man and a woman.

Based on the age of the bones, they had died about 1,650 years before the onset of time. The man was 35 to 40 years old at the time of death and the woman was 25 to 30 years old. The cause of death could not be ascertained as no signs of fatal injuries were found in the bones.

DNA tests revealed that the man and woman were not related to each other. The researchers concluded that they were a couple, as the grave of their young child was also found nearby.

Unusually the riches found in the tomb were made. The man had a copper bracelet and gold earrings, but the most valuable treasures were found around the woman’s bones.

He wore several silver jewels and rings, a jewel adorned with pearls around his neck, and a silver crown on his head.

Objects suggest that the couple belonged to the palace elite. The man had a dagger in his hand, and riding-related injuries were found in his bones. So he was thought to be a soldier.

Based on the objects, the woman was clearly superior to the couple. According to scholars, he could even be the regional ruler of El Argar.

At issue is not the first time archaeologists have found luxuriously decorated women’s graves in Bronze Age Europe.

Up to four women have previously been found in the same area, Spain, with the remains of a similar type of silver crown buried.

Many archaeologists and historians have assumed that the warlike societies of the Bronze Age were specifically ruled by men. Therefore, women buried with valuables have been thought to be religious role models or wives of rulers and warriors.

“But what if they themselves were economic and political leaders?” asks the archaeologist who led the research Roberto Risch In the journal Science.

He recalls that the dominance of a woman buried under the palace cannot be ascertained from valuables alone. The discovery can still change perceptions of what position women may have reached.