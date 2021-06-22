Archeology When did people become warlike? At least Sudanese hunter-gatherers made the attacks more than 13,000 years ago

Life along the ancient Nile was raw. The drying up of the river and the floods drove the tribes against each other.

Several deceased people have been found in Jebel Sahaba, the remains of which reveal much about life and upheavals thousands of years ago.

When was the first war? Only agriculture made it possible to maintain and feed large armies, but people have killed each other for ages and ages.

The earliest surviving signs of modern-day warfare and even outright mass murder have been found in Jebel Sahaba on the Egyptian-Sudanese border.

There, about 13,000 years ago, ancient people put 61 fellow tribesmen, men, women, and small children, to rest in the wilderness.

Many of them had been brutally killed. These people had been shot with bows and stabbed with spears. Some of the injuries are so deep that pieces of stone spearheads remained in the bones.

Jebel The remnants of the Sahaba date from the final stages of the last ice age, millennia before the first kingdoms of Egypt.

They have been studied since the 1960s. At the time, a project led by UNESCO was looking for archaeological treasures that were in danger of being buried under the artificial lake of the new Aswan Dam.

Now Scientific Reports The study, published in the journal, shows that the victims come from more than one conflict and not from the remnants of a single massacre.

The ancient tribes have probably waged a prolonged war in the Jebel Sahaba region. Climate change and drought at the time may have forced people to fight each other for dwindling resources.

This would thus be the earliest known example of warfare and looting by hunter-gatherers.

French fries the researchers re-examined the old remains that are now preserved in the British Museum in London.

They found many signs of violence in skeletons and bone fragments that were not found in previous studies.

The bones of several deceased had signs of injuries that had already healed in the past. So they had experienced violence earlier in their lives.

Among the remains of Jebel Sahaba, skulls have survived.

Researchers have debated whether the deceased Jebel Sahaba may have been the victims of a massacre or whether they have died in one great battle. According to a new study, neither option seems likely.

Most of the victims of the one-off struggle would probably be men, but there are men and women alike in the grave, as well as small children. Nor do they appear to be buried at one time, but over a longer period of time.

“Unfortunately, violence seems to have been an integral part of these people’s daily lives,” says researchers Daniel Antoine news agency To Reuters. Antoine works as a curator of bioarchaeology at the British Museum.

From the bone injuries and their directions, it can be deduced that some of the victims have been shot with arrows as they run away. Others have tried to repel the blows with their arms.

There are apparently fractures in the skulls of young children caused by some kind of throwing weapon or arrows.

Researchers Marie-Helene Dias-Meirinho (left) and Isabelle Crevecoeur studied the remains of 13,400 old people at the British Museum in London.

A chip about an inch long from a rocky arrowhead has sunk into one femur. Male corpses more often have fractures in the bones of the palms, which researchers conclude were born in melee.

The bones show that many injuries are caused by jagged spear and arrowheads that are supposed to make large wounds and cause blood loss.

However, in some of the deceased, the injuries have also recurred. So they have survived several skirmishes.

Dissension between local groups lasted for years, researchers speculate.

These people lived in the upper reaches of the Nile towards the end of the last ice age. The fertile banks of the river provided game and fish, but climate change could also revolutionize living conditions quickly.

It is known that the Nile has dried up and on the other hand later flooded again. Competing and culturally separate tribes were likely fighting for living space and dwindling resources.

“Climate change has probably triggered recurrent violence,” formulates the anthropologist who led the study Isabelle Crevecoeur From the University of Bordeaux.

In the communities of that time, no one has been spared violence. Robbery and blood lust have affected all members of the community, as evidenced by the broken bones of women and infants.

“Over here the violence against the community was really widespread and did not look at age or gender, ”says an anthropologist at the University of Cambridge; Marta Mirazón Lahr ScienceNews news service.

He has previously investigated warfare between hunter-gatherers in Kenya, but was not involved in the new investigation.

Community has cared about its deceased members. Many of the victims are carefully placed in the grave in a kind of fetal position, with their knees and arms bent.

“In the midst of all this hard life and tragedy, humanity is also seen,” says the archaeologist Christopher Stojanowski, who himself has previously studied the remains of Jebel Sahaba.

The ancient burial sites of Jebel Sahaba are now covered with water, under Lake Nasser, which was born from the construction of a new dam in Aswan.