Archeology | TS: 400 graves were excavated from the courtyard of an apartment building in Turku

Archeology|The graves were discovered when archeological excavations were carried out in the area due to the construction of new apartment buildings.

Plans of new apartment buildings and because of them Excavations started revealed almost 400 graves in Turku, reported Turku Sanomat.

New apartment buildings are planned to be built in the courtyard of the apartment buildings next to Kakolanrinne at Linnankatu 45.

However, St. Michael’s Church and its cemetery, built in the middle of the 17th century, have been located on the site of the plot.

In order to get a building permit for the plot, archaeological excavations had to be carried out.

An apartment building the excavations found almost 400 graves in the courtyard, says the person who led the excavations Kari Uotila From the Muuritutkimus company to TS.

Kari Uotila photographed during the Turku cathedral’s test examinations in 2018.

Uotila says that the excavations have mostly found parts of the coffin. The deceased have only partially survived.

In addition, the northern end of the old church building was found in the excavations.

The age of death, gender and the circumstances surrounding the death of all the exhumed dead will be determined in an osteological analysis, Uotila says. After this, they are buried back in the churchyard in cooperation with the parishes in the area.