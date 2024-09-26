Archeology | There is an unprecedented treasure trove under Turku, which threatens the tramway – The professor tells what can be revealed there

Archeology|A medieval stone and wooden town can probably be found under the tram line of Finland’s oldest city. Protecting it will be expensive and difficult, but not impossible.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Turku tram requires test excavations in the historic center. An exceptional archaeological site attracting international attention can be foreseen if the tramway is built. Georg Haggrén, professor of archeology at the University of Turku, expects significant discoveries, such as an entire city block.

Archaeology the professor by Georg Haggren underfoot is the center of medieval Finland. The general public recognizes the place as Turku’s Old Grand Market, known from the declaration of Christmas peace.

At the center point, the most important roads in Finland converged and led to the cities of the Baltic Sea. The busiest traffic in the city center now passes by. At the beginning of the 2030s, this historic center will be crossed by a tramway, if Turku’s decision-makers make a construction decision next year.

Before that, test excavations should be carried out in the area, which may soon be the most interesting and extensive archaeological site in the Nordic countries.

“Researching the historical center of Turku has been considered such a big piece that an inventory of the area has never been thoroughly carried out. Expectations for discoveries are a dream for an archaeologist, but a nightmare for a designer,” says Haggrén.

Hämeenkatu’s discoveries from the 14th century surprised when Åbo Akademi’s Gripen was built in the 1990s. Similar discoveries are expected under the tram line. The boundary condition of the conservation authorities for the implementation of the tramway is that masonry structures older than the 18th century are conserved and protected.

Haggré’s is a professor at the University of Turku and one of the leading experts in urban archaeology. He is currently involved in several Nordic excavation projects, such as the research and rescue excavations related to the gigantic renovation of Stockholm’s Slussen.

“In Turku, it is possible to make discoveries that are significantly better preserved than in Slussen. References are given by previous construction projects, in connection with which a leather shoe and wooden structures from the 14th century have been found,” explains Haggrén.

The finds are from the Gripen construction site of the Åbo Akademi building built in the late 1990s, under which an entire residential building was found. The alignment of the Turku tram passes Gripen and continues for hundreds of meters in the historic city center in the area of ​​Hämeenkatu, Uudenmaankatu and Aninkaistenkatu. During the tour in the places identified as the most critical, it becomes clear that the clayey and moist soil creates excellent conditions for the preservation of archaeological treasures.

“You can expect to find a whole block of residential buildings in the area leading from Old Suurtor to the Cathedral. From then on, from Aninkaistenkatu to Eerikinkatu, we hardly know the area at all,” says Haggrén.

In this soil, the designers of the alliance of Turku Raitiotie Oy must develop structures that protect possible discoveries. Haggrén finds it amazing that test excavations that will produce important information are still not underway.

Archaeological the exceptionality and unpredictability of the treasure fence raise questions about the predictability of construction costs and schedule. CEO of Turku Raitiotie Oy Juha Saarikoski says that only a risk assessment can be made of the test trenches made during the fall and spring.

“From the test excavations, it is impossible to estimate how extensive the discoveries will be in the end. It will only become clear during the actual construction,” says Saarikoski.

The most critical areas of the tramway leading from Varissu to the port are nationally important archaeological sites. In them, the protection of ancient monuments may be required, even if the costs are higher than usual. In Turku, it would mean bypassing the archaeological finds with a floating bridge structure, where piles are driven into the ground less often.

“Urban development requires compromises from archaeology. We may lose something that would have remained untouched, but we maintain our status as a developing city,” says Haggren.