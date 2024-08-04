Monday, August 5, 2024
Archeology | The "screaming" expression of the embalmed body with its mouth open could be resolved

August 4, 2024
Archeology | The “screaming” expression of the embalmed body with its mouth open could be resolved
The woman’s body has been well preserved, as it was embalmed to a very high quality.

In 1935 the mystery related to the facial expression of the found woman’s mummy may have been solved, reports news agency Reuters. The expression of a female mummy that appears to be scared or screaming has puzzled archaeologists for years.

Around 1500 BC. the woman who lived and died at the age of 48 has, according to research, suffered from a very rare type of muscle stiffness, computer layered images, or CT images, made of the mummy reveal.

Unlike the more well-known death stiffness, the muscle stiffness suffered by the mummified woman appears just before death and only in a certain muscle group.

The muscle stiffness in question has not been studied much, but it usually occurs due to severe physical or psychological suffering, Professor of Radiology at Cairo University Sahar Saleem told Reuters.

A woman the body was well preserved, because at the time of its burial in Egypt about 3,500 years ago, it was embalmed with very expensive imported products, such as juniper oil and olibanum resin, Saleem said.

The woman was probably wealthy, as she was buried with expensive gold and silver rings and a wig.

Saleem does not believe that the woman could have been embalmed while she was still alive, but the embalmers have just decided to embalm the woman with her mouth open.

Embalming the dead was valued in ancient Egypt, but unlike usual, the woman was not disemboweled before embalming.

Cairo University radiologist Sahar Saleem at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo in 2023. Picture: Sahar Saleem/Reuters

