Archeology The ruins of an ancient “fast food place” were unveiled in Pompeii

Remains of food ingredients served in the food stall were also found on site.

Pompeii the remains of a nearly two thousand year old food stall were unearthed in the ruins on Saturday.

News agencies AFP and Reuters characterize the so-called thermopolium in Roman times as the equivalent of a modern fast food stall selling street food to passers-by. Among other things, the remains of the point of sale decorated with animal patterns were partially excavated already last year, but now archaeologists have excavated it in its entirety, says AFP.

“This is an exceptional discovery. This is the first time that an entire thermopolium has been excavated, ”said the head of the Pompeii Archaeological Park. Massimo Osanna According to Reuters.

Thermopolies were popular in the Roman Empire, and there were at least dozens of them in Pompeii alone.

The place Remnants of the foodstuffs served there have been found on the surface, as remnants of duck bones, fish, snails and kidney beans used to flavor the wine have been found there.

Remains of people who may have died as a result of the volcanic eruption have also been found near the booth.

Pompeii in 79 the city was left under the eruption of the volcano Vesuvius. Archaeological finds are regularly made in the partially excavated city.

Pompeii is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Italy.