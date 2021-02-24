Archeology The renovation of the bar in Seville revealed a perfectly preserved 12th-century spa behind the surface

The discovery was a surprise, as the spa was thought to have been destroyed some time ago.

Decoration had just begun in Spain at the Giralda bar in Seville, when the builders made an amazing discovery: inside the bar’s surface, the 12th-century Islamic spa, Hamam, had been perfectly preserved, according to the news agency AFP.

The first sign of the spa was a star-shaped skylight, which was immediately revealed by a hole made by the first hammers of the renovation. A total of 88 skylights, some stars and some octagons, were eventually revealed.

Light shines from the skylights of the old spa found on the roof of the Giralda Bar.­

Star-shaped skylights were found on the roof of the bar.­

In addition, the original murals of the spa, as well as the hot, warm and cold rooms, were revealed inside the bar’s walls.

The more than 800-year-old spa had been preserved in perfect condition, including paintings and sculptures.

Paintings were revealed on the walls of the bar.­

Discovery was “completely unexpected,” says the archaeologist Álvaro Jiménez To AFP. He is monitoring work on renovations in a protected area near Seville Cathedral.

The spa was known to be located at the Giralda, but no one knew that the current building, designed by an architect in the early 20th century, had been preserved inside its structures. He seems to have hidden the hammam carefully.

“We thought he had destroyed it, but he saved it,” Jiménez commented to AFP.

The Giralda Bar is located in central Seville, near the Cathedral that replaced the mosque. The bar takes its name from the minaret of the old mosque.­

Spa is the cancellation of the almohadi dynasty from the 12th century. Seville was one of the two capitals of the empire. Today, the cathedral in the center of the city has been remodeled from the Mosque of the Almohads.

The Giralda Bar is accidentally named after the minaret of the old mosque.

The bar is scheduled to reopen soon. The structures of the hammam have now been left visible so that the bar serves as a museum at the same time.