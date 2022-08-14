Archeology | The British archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb looted objects from the tomb – the proof is a letter that is now being published

Archaeologist Howard Carter has long been suspected of taking treasures from the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun he discovered in 1922. A previously unpublished letter appears to prove the claims to be true.

hundred years ago, in November 1922, a British archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter made history. He discovered the exceptionally well-preserved tomb of the pharaoh Tutankhamun, which became the first almost intact royal tomb in the history of Egyptology.

Rumors circulating since the discovery that Carter would have taken treasures from the tomb for himself before opening the vault for more detailed investigations seem to be gaining ground now, reports The Guardian.

In a previously unpublished letter, the philologist From Sir Alan Gardner It turns out to Carter that the special “whm amulet” that Carter had given Gardner was indeed from the grave.

Gardner had presented the amulet to the then British Director of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, To Rex Engelbach. Engelbach showed that the Amulet was made from the same mold as the other objects found in the tomb. So it was undoubtedly an object of the same era and place.

Letter now published in Oxford University Press’s book Tutankhamun and the Tomb that Changed the World.

“The Whm amulet you showed me was undoubtedly stolen from Tutankhamun’s tomb,” Gardner writes.

“It is very unpleasant to be put in such an embarrassing position. Naturally, however, I didn’t tell Engelbach that I got the amulet from you,” he continues.

Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon at the entrance to Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922.

Now author of a book to be published, Egyptologist Bob Briertells the Observer that there is “no longer any doubt” about Carter’s theft.

Some Egyptologists have suggested that Carter’s claims about earlier burglaries to Tutankhamun’s tomb are not true, but are even a cover story. In 1947, one of Carter’s employees told a Cairo science journal that Carter had opened the grave, looted objects from it, and then covered his tracks before opening the grave for research.

The Egyptians who participated in the excavations of the tomb during Carter’s time said at the time that they had found several objects in the tomb’s chambers that Carter had not cataloged, such as the wooden head of Tutankhamun.

Gardner’s there has never been evidence of a robbery like the letter before. What is new is the contemporary description of the letter, in which an antiquities expert who himself participated in the research testifies against Carter.

The looted objects have been returned to their original places. For example, in 2010 the Metropolitan Museum of New York sent 19 of its objects to Egypt, which it says with certainty come from Tutankhamun’s tomb.