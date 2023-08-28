Archeology | Stone Age village found in France – “This is the last missing piece of the puzzle”

Among other things, 15 large flint quarries and 135 chambers dug underground have been found in the area in the past.

Archaeologists have found a village from the Neolithic, i.e. younger Stone Age, which has been permanently inhabited, reported news agency AFP on Monday.

“This is the last missing piece of the puzzle,” said the researcher Remi Martineau From the French National Institute for Scientific Research (CNRS) to AFP. A research team led by him discovered the village in the Marais de Saint-Gondi this summer.

Based on previous discoveries, there was a significant Stone Age center in the area. Among other things, 15 large flint quarries and 135 underground chambers have been found in the area. The first flint objects were found in the area already 150 years ago, says AFP.

What makes the discovery of the village significant is that, despite other discoveries, no signs of permanent settlement have been found in the area before. The village is located approximately 136 kilometers from Paris.

Martineau According to In Central Europe, the Neolithic Stone Age began around 5,500 BCE.

“The basic structures of our society are already there,” Martineau told AFP. According to him, a similar discovery has not been made anywhere else in Europe.

The excavations also found, among other things, a small object made of mother-of-pearl with two holes. According to researchers, it was probably used as a button.

Excavations in the area are planned to continue in the future.