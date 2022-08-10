Archeology | South Africa may indeed be the cradle of humanity – Recent research reveals fossils in the Sterkfontein cave are up to 3.6 million years old

Ape fossils found in the Sterkfontein cave may be a million years older than estimated, a new study reveals. In the past, Australopithecus from South Africa was considered too young to be a human ancestor.

According to a study by the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, those found in the Sterkfontein cave Australopithecus that is, the fossils of the South Pole are 3.4–3.6 million years old. The remains include the fossil of the famous Mrs Ples, whose skull is the best preserved Australopithecus remnant in Africa.

The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences PNAS.

of South Africa Australopithecus previously considered too young for the species to be considered an ancestor of humans. However, recent research shows that our South African ancestors walked the earth at the same time as our ancestors who lived in East Africa.

The Sterkfontein Cave, located north of Johannesburg, belongs to the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the “Cradle of Humanity”. Fossils of great apes found in the cradle of humanity would be older than the remains of Lucy found in Ethiopia.

Lucy was found in Hadar, Ethiopia in November 1974. Australopithecus A significant part of Lucy’s skeleton has been preserved, almost 40 percent. The age of the remains has been determined to be approximately 3.2 million years.

The 3.8-million-year-old Australopithecus Anamensis ape skull found in Ethiopia is on display at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

Archaeologists began excavations at Sterkfontein Cave in 1936, when archaeologist Robert Broom discovered the remains of the first adult great ape. Hundreds of fossils have since been found in the cave, which are estimated to be 2-3 million years old.

According to the researchers, the new age determination of the fossils was carried out based on the radioactive decay of the aluminum and beryllium isotopes of the stones buried at the same time as them. Previous estimates were based on calcite stalactite deposits, which are estimated to be younger than other rocks found in the cave.

East African fossils are easier to age than southern African fossils due to the volcanic rock material.

The assistant professor who led the research of Dominic Stratford according to several areas of Sterkfontein Cave, stalactites have formed in cavities in the sediment near the fossils long after the fossils themselves have been buried.

“The stalactites are not temporally or stratigraphically related to the fossils we have studied,” Stratford says from Johannesburg. Stratigraphy refers to the dating of geological formations.

Australopithecus fossil named Little Foot in Sterkfontein Cave, South Africa. Little Foot is an almost complete South Pole fossil. It was discovered between 1994 and 1998.

Researchers the method used is called cosmogenic nuclide dating. It is very useful in determining the age of cave sediments. Because fossils are physically fragile, scientists cannot determine the age of their structures.

“The closest to the fossils is the sediment in which the fossil is buried. Cosmogenic nuclide dating makes it possible to determine the age of this sediment,” says Stratford.

Researchers have also used the method in other fossils found in Sterkfontein. It has been used to determine, among other things, what was found in the Member 2 cave AustralopithecusLittle Foot, which is the best preserved in the world Australopithecus skeleton.

Most of the Sterkfontein Cave fossils have been found in an ancient cave known as Member 4. Also most Australopithecus-the remains of great apes in the world have been found in Member 4 cave.

Research is significant for the entire field of archeology and human history. According to Stratford, the research results reveal that South Africa’s Australopithecus is probably part of the later great apes Gay (of people) and of Paranthropus evolution.

The study also shows that researchers need to be very careful in determining the stratigraphic relationship between stalactites and fossil-bearing layers in deep caves, Stratford says.

“Furthermore, thorough stratigraphic analysis must support the use of all other dating techniques to be consistent with the sedimentary history of the areas being studied.”

The research results have sparked a debate about whether South Africa is possibly the cradle of humanity – that is, the place where people began their wanderings on earth.

According to Stratford, great apes lived in South Africa between 3.4 and 3.6 million years ago. They had interesting and versatile characteristics that have later been manifested in later great apes.

“This is 600,000 to 800,000 years ago Gay (of people) and of Paranthropus appearance. But we need more fossils found in South Africa, between 3.4 and 2.6 million years old, to understand Australopithecus and the evolution of the later great apes even better,” says Stratford.

Professor also points out that the area called the Cradle of Humankind is not necessarily the place where the first great apes came from.

“They are only areas whose geological conditions made it possible for the fossils of great apes to survive. Admittedly, the early great apes also lived in large areas in Central and North Africa, but very few fossils have been found there so far.”