Archeology | Skull hunters or an unknown death cult? Archaeologists made a completely unique discovery in Central Europe

During excavations in Slovakia last summer, archaeologists found 37 skeletons, all of which were missing skulls.

The Germans and Slovak archaeologists made a startling discovery last summer during their excavations in Slovakia, when dozens of headless skeletons were discovered underground.

Archaeologists found 37 well-preserved skeletons, all of which were missing skulls. Only one skeleton of a small child had its skull preserved, says the German University of Kiel in the bulletin.

In the excavation area of ​​Vráble-Veľke Lehemby, some skeletons with missing skulls had already been found.

“We assumed we would find more skeletons, but this exceeded all our assumptions,” says the professor Martin Furholt In the announcement of the University of Kiel.

Vráble-Veľke Lehembyn the excavation area was inhabited in the Neolithic Stone Age 5,250–4,950 years before our era. There were three villages located close to each other in the area, in which more than 300 houses have been found. It was one of the largest settlements in Central Europe at the time.

Based on the artefact finds, the settlement represented a banded ceramic culture. The Band Ceramic culture was a Stone Age farming culture in Central Europe.

According to the researchers, the positions of the skeletons reveal that they were not buried carefully. It appears that the bodies were thrown or rolled into the grave.

In further studies is to find out how, how and why the heads of the bodies were removed.

Among other things, it is unclear whether the people died violently and whether they were perhaps beaten. It may also be that headless bodies have been buried in the mass grave over the course of several generations.

“In some skeletons there are indications that the heads were carefully removed. Regarding these skeletons, it is not necessarily a case of violent killing, but these are only very preliminary considerations,” says the anthropologist Katharina Fuchs From the University of Kiel.

It is not yet known whether the dead were, for example, locals or relatives.

Researchers emphasize that these are not necessarily deaths related to mass murder, human sacrifice or warfare, although these seem like the most obvious explanations.

“Were these people victims of skull hunters? Or were the villagers members of a death cult, in which case the violence would have nothing to do with deaths? There are many possible explanations, but it is undeniable that the discovery is completely unique in Neolithic Stone Age Europe,” said the project manager Maria Wunderlich in the bulletin.