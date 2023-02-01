Archeology | Researchers discovered a 5,000-year-old restaurant in Iraq

Eating out was popular as early as 5,000 years ago, a discovery by archaeologists reveals.

Archaeologists discovered a 5,000-year-old restaurant in the ancient city of Lagash in Iraq during their excavations, says news agency CNN.

Lagaš was one of the oldest and largest cities in southern Mesopotamia. Today, the place is known as the city of al-Hiba and an important archaeological site.

The researchers excavated an open dining area and a room with, among other things, benches, an oven and ancient meal remains under the ground layer of less than half a meter.

At first an open yard area was revealed, says an archaeologist from the University of Pennsylvania Reed Goodman for CNN.

A few months later, the field manager Sara Pizzimenti from the University of Pisa returned to the trench and expanded it. In these excavations, an industrial-sized oven, an ancient “refrigerator” that transfers moisture and thus keeps food cool, and dozens of conical bowls were found. The dishes contained remains of fish.

The discovery of the restaurant supports the Lagash Archeological Project research team’s idea that southern Mesopotamian society had not only elites and enslaved people, but also a middle class.

“If people have a public gathering place where they can sit down and have a pint and enjoy a fish stew, they’re not working under the tyranny of kings,” Goodman said.