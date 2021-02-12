Archeology Research: Stonehenge is not entirely original, it was built 400 years earlier from a stone ring made in Wales

Scholars believe the community that lived in Wales built a stone monument there, but took the stones with them when they moved.

Stonehenge was not first built in Wiltshire, England, according to a recent study. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report this.

Traces of the use of the same stone passages have been found in western Wales. Researchers believe the first version of Stonehenge in Wales was demolished and the stone embankments were included when the community that built it moved 280 kilometers close to the current Stonehenge location.

Thus, Stonehenge would have been rebuilt from the same stone passage. In addition, there are indications that the builders were copying a rock formation in Wales when making Stonehenge.

According to researchers at University College London, this would explain why the rock embankments have been moved so far. Unlike Stonehenge, most of the other similar rock formations are built near the quarries.

Welsh the remains of the rock formation are known as Waun Mawn. It is the oldest and third largest stone circle in Britain. Scientists have determined that it was built about 400 years before Stonehenge.

The events coincide in time. The area near Waun Mawn was originally densely populated, but activities in the area appear to have ended in 3000 BC, when Stonehenge was built again.

Researchers estimate that Waun Mawn is not the only monument whose building materials were recycled at Stonehenge.

The study is published in the scientific journal Antiquity. Stonehenge is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts more than 800,000 tourists each year.