Archeology Ornate party carriages were revealed from the ruins of Pompeii: “Promotes our understanding of the ancient world”

Researchers believe the wagons have not been used for actual travel.

Archaeologists have found well-preserved decorative wagons in the ruins of the Italian region of Pompeii, according to Reuters.

The wagons were unearthed during excavations near the villa’s stable in Civita Giuliana, about 700 meters from the Pompeii border wall.

Researchers believe the wagons have not been used for actual travel. They were made of iron, bronze, and tin, and were intended for use at important celebrations such as parades. It is possible that the carriages have also been used, for example, at weddings where the wife has been transported to her new home.

Similar wagons have not been found before in Pompeii or even in the whole of Italy, according to Reuters, the country’s Ministry of Culture.

“This is an exceptional discovery that contributes to our understanding of the ancient world,” the archaeological team leader Massimo Osanna commented The British broadcaster BBC by.

Wagon surveys continue in Pompeii.

The four-wheeled carriage is decorated with different human patterns.­

The current Pompeii, located near the city of Naples, was home to about 13,000 inhabitants when it fell under the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79.

Archaeological finds are regularly made in the partially excavated city. Last year, for example, an ancient “fast food” was discovered in Pompeii.

Pompeii is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Italy.

Detail of the decoration of the wagons.­