Archeology On the eastern edge of Europe, there was once the largest lake ever known – then the climate changed and the lake shrank

The ancient Lake Paratethys was so large that in present-day Europe it would extend from France to the eastern border of Ukraine.

Millions years ago the landscape to the east of the Alps looked very different. There were no fertile plains, no great steppes in Asia, and no deserts in Kazakhstan.

And the Mongols would not have ridden through the steppes. Much of what is now Eastern Europe and Asia was covered by a huge lake. It was the largest lake in world history, larger than the present Mediterranean.

The remnants of a huge lake are still the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. They were once the giant pools of this giant lake. Likewise, the big Hungarian Dutch was covered in water.

The lake is now called Paratethys. When it dried, the site was covered by the shallow Pannonian Sea, which covered the plain area now known as the Carpathian Basin.

Many The animals familiar from the African savannas, in fact, originally developed on the outskirts of Lake Paratethys.

To the south of the lake, the area of ​​present-day Middle East was a forest and savannah where the ancestors of the current giraffes and rhinos roared.

When natural disasters emptied the Great Lakes and the Middle East dried up into the desert, they migrated to Africa.

This is evident from two recent studies that have mapped the rise and destruction of the largest lake in history.

Scientific Reports in a published article by the Paleo Oceanographer of the University of São Paulo Dan Palcu draws the boundaries of the ancient lake and outlines its life cycle.

Paratethys was born 12 million years ago when continental plates collapsed.

A huge lake stood out from the Tethys World Sea, which divided Africa and Europe at the time, as the mountains that formed formed part of the water masses into Eurasia.

Lake Paratethys, separated from the sea, covered the whole country between the present-day Alps and Kazakhstan.

The water of Paratethys was low-salinity brackish water like the water of the Baltic Sea. When Lake Megajärst was formed, its salinity was 12–14 per mille, about a third of the salinity of the oceans.

Unique animal species evolved into the huge lake. Among other things, the smallest known whale swam in Paratethys, Cetotherium riabinini.

The little whale was smaller than the bottlenose dolphin, only about three feet tall. Remains of various dwarf whales have been found in the mountains of the Caucasus and Moldova, among others. There are examined including an evolutionary biologist at the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences Pavel Gol’din.

Other marine mammals living in the lake, such as dolphins and seals, were smaller than their cousins ​​in the ocean. Small size has been an advantage in that ecosystem.

At its greatest Paratethys covered an area of ​​2.8 million square kilometers.

In relation to Europe, it would cover the entire country from France to the eastern border of Ukraine, or a third of the United States.

Jättijärvi had ten times more water than all current lakes in the world combined.

Paratethys waved for millions of years. During that time, the shapes of the earth lived and the climate varied. Jättijärvi shrank and swelled at least four times in turn.

Eight a million years ago, however, there was an exceptional drought.

The surface of Paratethys sank a whopping 250 meters over hundreds of thousands of years. The lake shrank to a third of what it was at its largest.

The salt condensed into the deep central basin of Paratethys, or approximately the present-day Black Sea, which became as salty as the oceans.

These enormous changes drove species to extinction, but many molluscs, for example, adapted to new conditions. The history of the lake can be read from the rock formations and fossils of the area.

Lake as it dried, the former lake floor turned into a lush grassy plain.

There and in the region of the present Middle East, that is, the ancestors of many of today’s African animals, according to a recent publication in Communications Earth & Environment research.

To the north of Paratethys in the territory of present-day Russia, that is, the relatives of the present goats and sheep, as well as the ancient antelopes.

South of the lake, in the territory of present-day Iran, in turn, the ancestors of giraffes and elephants roamed. At that time, the Sahara desert was still green.

Jättijärvi swelling and dehydration are associated with drastic changes in the region’s climate over millions of years. As the savannahs dried up into the desert, animals migrated to greener regions of Africa.

The surface of the lake rose and fell, but the upheavals of the earth finally pulled the plug off the bottom of Paratethys about seven million years ago.

Near the southwestern edge of the lake, in the area of ​​the present-day Aegean Sea, a river formed through which bodies of water flowed into the Mediterranean.

The depletion of the world’s largest lake has certainly caused a considerable amount of waterfall, says researcher Dan Palcu In the journal Science.