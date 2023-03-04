Archeology | In the more than 500-year-old shipwreck in the Baltic Sea, an extensive store of spices that belonged to the king was found

The Gribshunden wreck has been studied for a long time, but researchers find the discovery of spices particularly exciting.

Investigator Mikael Larsson Lund University couldn’t believe what was found on the wreck of a ship that sunk in 1495: a well-preserved large store of spices belonging to the king. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Already found in the 1960s, the Gribshunden wreck lies on the Swedish coast in front of the municipality of Ronneby. It has been studied in more detail in the next few years.

The ship belonged to the King of Denmark Hannu I’s flagship of the fleet. The ship is believed to have sunk in a fire while anchored in the shelters of the island called Stora Ekö.

In the past, it has been reported, among other things, that in 2019, found on the wreck, preserved in a wooden barrel from a two-meter blue sturgeon. At that time, sturgeon was a highly valued food fish.

From bottom sludge Among the spices found on the wreck, there was plenty of saffron, called the world’s most expensive spice. Saffron is the dried pods of the spice saffron, which are picked from the flower by hand and dried.

And cloves, which like saffron were produced outside of Europe, were not cheap in the 15th century either. In addition, peppers and ginger were found in the wreckage.

Spices were status symbols, because ordinary people could not afford them.

A saffron flower in the village of Hizzine, Lebanon in October 2022.

Researchers guess that the container for storing the spices has fallen to the ground around the spices over time. The spices would have ended up in a “case” in the bottom sediment, where they were preserved thanks to the low oxygen content of the groundwater, the low salinity and the coldness of the water.

The conditions of the Baltic Sea are unique and enable the preservation of organic substances for long periods of time.

