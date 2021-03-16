Archeology In Israel, fragments of a 2,000-year-old biblical scroll were found that read, “Tell the truth to one another!”

In the same excavations, a 6,000-year-old child’s skeleton and the world’s oldest basket, more than 10,000 years old, have been found.

16.3. 14:56

In Israel two millennia-old fragments of the biblical scroll have been found, according to the news agency AFP. The Israeli Museum Agency equates the discovery with the famous Dead Sea scrolls.

“For the first time in about 60 years, archeological excavations have revealed pieces from the biblical scroll,” the National Board of Antiquities reported.

In the 1940s and 1950s, a large number of manuscripts, or rather fragments thereof, were found in a cave near the Dead Sea.

This time the findings are based on years of archaeological research carried out in the desert in southern Israel as well as in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The excerpts contain Greek passages from the books of the Twelve Prophets, the so-called little prophetic books of the Old Testament.

The fragments can be read, among other things Sakarjan the text of the book: “These things ye shall keep: speak ye to one another. Divide justice according to the truth, that peace may prevail among you. ”

In the same Excavations have found rare coins, a 6,000-year-old child’s skeleton and the world’s oldest basket, more than 10,000 years old, according to the Israeli Museum Authority.

Israel apparently made the findings exclusively in the occupied West Bank. Excavations in the Palestinian territories are controversial. Palestinian authorities on Tuesday did not comment on the latest findings to the news agency AFP.