WWhenever he presents sensational archaeological discoveries to the public, such as the Nebra Sky Disc, Ötzi the glacier mummy or the Celtic prince from the Faith Hill, he is certain to attract attention. Groundbreaking insights can, but do not have to, result from this. On the other hand, there is the research of finds, which is usually neglected and often takes many years. Such an unspectacular, but technically important and also interesting for laypeople inventory is now available in the book “Prehistoric grave finds from Frankfurt am Main”.

The history of Frankfurt did not begin with Charlemagne, says Wolfgang David, the director of the Archaeological Museum, in whose series the monograph was published. You can go back even further: the Romans were not the first either. When they resided in the northwest of today’s Frankfurt in the second and third centuries AD and administered their Civitas Taunensium from the regional capital Nida, the urban area already had a few thousand years of settlement history behind it. The Mesolithic and Neolithic finds from Cathedral Hill date back to the 6th millennium BC. The approximately 450 burial mounds in the city forest date mainly from the Bronze and Iron Ages.

Archeology and the development of a big city are closely linked

The volume presented in the Archaeological Museum is dedicated to the finds from those epochs in which people in Europe did not yet provide written evidence, but made significant technical and cultural progress. The author is Christoph Willms, who was curator of the prehistoric collection of the Archaeological Museum from 2001 to 2013. When he died in 2015, he left behind the manuscript for the monograph, which was edited by Michael Overbeck and has now been published with rich illustrations.



Bronze Age urn from the city forest

:



Image: U. Dettmar / Frankfurt Archaeological Museum



Artifacts discovered in Frankfurt soil include clay vessels, razors, swords and lances as well as elaborate combs, glass beads, brooches, necklaces and rings. Especially the jewellery, which could be found in a similar, if not always of the same high quality, on a contemporary arts and crafts market, brings the past thousands of years back closer. Examples include a pair of scales, a dog’s head and two small bronze combs with handles in the shape of horses. They come from the La Tène period and were found in 1905 in Fechenheim, a stone’s throw from the basin of today’s Oberhafen. The arm ring and the two leg rings from the Hallstatt period, which were found in a sand dune in the Riederwald in 1865, and a bronze neck ring from a woman’s grave discovered in Eschersheim in 1899 look similarly modern.







The early historical finds are one strand of the book, the other is the excavation and collection history between the turn of the 18th century and the beginning of the Second World War, including the biographies and methods of the excavators. It is therefore also about a decisive chapter of modern times, at the beginning of which the European spirit of the Enlightenment gripped Frankfurt and aroused interest in archeology and during the course of which the bourgeois and imperial city became a modern industrial, service and transport metropolis.