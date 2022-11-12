Saturday, November 12, 2022
Archeology | In Egypt, an ancient tunnel more than a kilometer long was discovered under the temple of the god Manala

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 12, 2022
in World Europe
According to the researchers, the tunnel is a perfect copy of the Eupalinos tunnel in Greece. The Egyptian tunnel was built during the Ptolemaic dynasty.

in Egypt archaeologists have discovered a tunnel over a kilometer long in the ancient city of Taposiris Megale, Live Science – magazine says.

The tunnel was discovered by a team of archaeologists that included the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities bulletin including researchers from Egypt and the Dominican Republic.

The tunnel was discovered under a temple dedicated to the Egyptian gods Osiris and Isis. Osiris was, among other things, the god of soil fertility and manala. On the other hand, Isis, connected to motherhood, was the spouse and sister of Osiris.

“[Tunneli] is a perfect copy of the Eupalinos tunnel, which is considered one of the most important engineering feats of antiquity”, who led the archaeological excavations Kathleen Martinez told Live Science.

The Eupalinos tunnel is a well-known tourist attraction on the island of Samos in Greece.

Both tunnels carried water to the residents of their cities. The Egyptian tunnel is two meters high and is located 20 meters below the surface of the earth.

The visitor had arrived to explore the Eupalinos tunnel on the island of Sámos in April. Picture: Marios Lolos / Xinhua

Taposiris The Megale temple complex has seen many upheavals over time and part of it is under water. The tunnel was built during the Ptolemaic dynasty, which spanned from 304 BC. to 30 BC.

Among other things, two heads made of alabaster were also found in the tunnel. One of them most likely represents the king and the other represents some other high-ranking person.

At the time of construction, 15,000–20,000 people lived in Taposiris Megale.

