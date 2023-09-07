Archeology | Humans wore shoes perhaps as early as 100,000 years ago – researchers dated sandal traces in South Africa

At three Footprints found at an archeological excavation site in South Africa show that people used sandals as early as 100,000 years ago, say Nelson Mandela University researchers.

If the observation is correct, it considerably advances the concept of adopting the use of shoes. The New Scientist magazine reports on the discovery.

Durable the invention of shoes is usually dated only after the development of agriculture, about 10,000 years ago.

From the same there was news from the excavation sites found 150,000-year-old footprints already last spring.

Now, however, the researchers paid attention to more precise ancient traces, which the researchers think are left by sandals. There are also small holes in places where you could think that the sandal straps were.

The researchers even made primitive sandals themselves to test if the depressions they left matched the tracks they found. The researchers are still not completely sure of their findings.

“We do not claim that the evidence is without holes,” says the archaeologist Charles Helm For New Scientist.

Neither the timing of traces is not without problems.

The imprints could not be dated directly, but their nearby organic remains have been dated to 79,000 and 148,000 years into the past at one excavation site, and 73,000 and 136,000 years at another.

The timings may be more precise with later studies.

World the oldest surviving shoe is a leather shoe found in Armenia that is known to be around 5,500 years old. Footwear older than the Great Pyramid of Giza can be seen in the National Museum of Armenia.