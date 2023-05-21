Archeology | Greece recovered hundreds of stolen archaeological artifacts

The return is the result of a long legal battle. Greece is also negotiating with the world’s museums about restoring its cultural heritage.

Greece says that he has recovered a large number of archaeological objects, the oldest of which are from the Neolithic period, i.e. the end of the Stone Age, and the newest from the Byzantine era.

The most notable treasures are a miniature statue carved from white stone more than 3,000 years ago, and Alexander the Great performing bronze statue from the 10th century.

This was announced by the Greek Minister of Culture Lina Medoni on Friday night. The news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on it, among others BBC.

Objects there are 351, and their return follows a 17-year Greek legal battle over a British antiquities dealer Robin Symes against. According to AFP, Symes has long been known to have had links to the illegal trade in archaeological artefacts and Italian grave robbers.

In 2016, police departments in Italy and Switzerland discovered a significant collection of archaeological artefacts stolen from Italy stored by Symes in Geneva. Italian Culture Minister Medoni did not say whether the now returned objects are related to this discovery.

Greece has been struggling in recent years to get back its wrongfully taken cultural heritage.

For example, at the beginning of the year, the Pope was returned to Greece of Francis by order of parts of marble sculptures that had been taken to the Vatican in the 19th century from the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in Athens.

Greece has also negotiated with the British Museum about returning the so-called Parthenon marbles. The matter has been called possibly the world’s longest-running cultural dispute, which is about whether it was At Lord Elgin’s the right to export the marble sculptures at the beginning of the 19th century from Athens, which at that time belonged to the Ottoman Empire.