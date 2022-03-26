Archeology Five ancient tombs were found in Egypt – an expert presents a well-preserved find on video

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques says the grave belongs to senior officials in the old kingdom and the first intermission.
26.3. 15:22
Archaeologists have found five ancient tombs near Saqqara Cemetery in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to Reuters.
The village of Saqqara once served as the necropolis of Memphis, a large burial ground. Memphis was the capital of ancient Egypt for more than two millennia.
According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques, the 4,200-year-old graves belong to senior officials in the old kingdom, such as stamp bearers and mayors. Well-preserved paintings, stone coffins, wooden coffins and ceramic objects were found in the tombs.
“When we see these wonderful writings and colors, we are talking about a discovery 4,000 years ago,” says the Chief of Staff of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt. Mostafa Waziri on video.
