Archeology Five ancient tombs were found in Egypt – an expert presents a well-preserved find on video

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques says the grave belongs to senior officials in the old kingdom and the first intermission.

26.3. 15:22

Archaeologists have found five ancient tombs near Saqqara Cemetery in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to Reuters.

The village of Saqqara once served as the necropolis of Memphis, a large burial ground. Memphis was the capital of ancient Egypt for more than two millennia.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiques, the 4,200-year-old graves belong to senior officials in the old kingdom, such as stamp bearers and mayors. Well-preserved paintings, stone coffins, wooden coffins and ceramic objects were found in the tombs.

“When we see these wonderful writings and colors, we are talking about a discovery 4,000 years ago,” says the Chief of Staff of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt. Mostafa Waziri on video.

Reporters got to see Saqqara’s graves last weekend.

Small human figures had been placed in the tomb of a man named Henu.