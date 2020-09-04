Archeology Buried heads of pillars were found in Jerusalem that spoke of an ancient “glorious palace”

The discovery was originally made by the Israeli Antiquities Authority as early as last year, when Israel began building a visitor center on the site.

Israeli archaeologists said on Thursday they had found evidence of a “glorious palace” from biblical Jerusalem, AFP news agency reported.

Ornately carved column heads and other structures and objects were found neatly buried about three kilometers south of Jerusalem’s old city in the residential area of ​​East Talpiot, or Armon Hanatziv.

Two pieces of limestone about 50 cm wide have almost perfectly preserved spiral-like carvings.

The capitals, or column heads, are thought to have been part of a large building that has been completely destroyed. Two column heads were found buried on top of each other. Archaeologists could not explain why the objects were buried in this way.

“It’s hard to say who hid the capitals like this and why. But we will certainly try to give an answer to this mystery, ”said an archaeologist at the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA). Yaakov Billig To the BBC.

The carvings of the capitals symbolize the kingdoms of Judah and Israel. The same image is currently printed on an Israeli five-shekel coin.

The palace is thought to have been built in the 600-700s before the beginning of time.

The pillars now found are reminiscent of those used at the doorways in the Kingdom of Judah. The kingdom was located in what is now Jerusalem from about 940-586 before the beginning of time.

However, the column heads are smaller in size than previously found. They are the first in their size class, archaeologist Billig tells AFP.

He thinks the building was either owned by the royal family or at least the palace of a very rich person, probably between the periods of King Hezekiah and King Josiah. At that time, Jerusalem was only recovering from the siege of Assyria.

The IAA has recently found other structures of the same era in the area.

“It shows that during that time, someone decided it was possible and safe to build a glorious palace in the mountains outside the city,” Billig told AFP.

The international community considers the region to be an illegal settlement in Israel. The area is also familiar from the 2017 truck crash that killed 4 Israeli soldiers.