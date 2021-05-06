Archeology Archaeologists found signs of the earliest burial in Africa: a three-year-old child was carefully buried nearly 80,000 years ago

Based on the position of the bones, the child was placed in a small pit in the fetal position, just like in the womb.

Nearly 80,000 years ago, an East African community laid a child of about three years old to rest in a grave.

They dug a shallow pit in the ground, lowered the child to the bottom of it in the fetal position, and placed a pillow under his head. Finally, he was covered underground.

This is the oldest evidence of human burial found in Africa, according to a recent journal published in the journal Nature. research. According to an international research team, the discovery shows that the tradition of burying the dead probably originated in modern humans in Africa, i.e. Homo sapiensilta.

Archaeologists found the tomb while exploring the cave of Panga ya Said near the coast of southeastern Kenya. The first bone fragments were discovered as early as 2013. However, the bones were so brittle that they crumbled to dust as researchers tried to dig them out.

The excavations eventually lasted four years. Scientists had to wrap the grave in plaster to lift it from the ground safely without damaging the bones.

The remains were sent for examination to the Nairobi National Museum, where two teeth, the jawbone, the spine, the ribs, and the bones of the shoulders and other limbs were found in the soil. In addition, stone tools for scraping, engraving and drilling, as well as stone tips for a spear, were found around the tomb.

Examination of the teeth revealed that the remains belonged to modern man. The age of the child was estimated to be 2.5–3 years.

The child’s grave was found in the cave of Panga ya Said in southeastern Kenya.­

Bones from the position, the researchers were able to conclude that the child had been placed on its right side in the fetal position before being placed in the pit. A crooked shoulder indicated that the body was wrapped tightly in cloths. From the bent position of the skull, the researchers, in turn, concluded that the child’s head had been placed while buried on some kind of pillow.

“The baby’s legs are pushed against the chest in a small pit – just like in the womb,” said Archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute Michael Petraglia In the journal Science.

By analyzing the age of the bones, the researchers found that the child was buried about 78,000 years ago. The child was named Mtoto. The word is Swahili and means child.

Tomb discovery suggests, according to researchers, that the practice of human funerals originated in Africa and spread from there around the world with early migrants from the continent.

Other complex, symbolic practices, such as the use of jewelry and ocher painting, have also been thought to have developed in Africa some 100,000 to 125,000 years ago.

Funeral finds more than 30,000 years old are very rare. The next oldest African burial finds are dated 68,000 and 74,000 years ago.

On a global scale, however, the recent discovery is not the oldest. Archaeologists have previously found graves in Israel that are estimated to be between 90,000 and 130,000 years old. According to the researchers, the reason is probably that these areas have been studied much more extensively than Africa.

The child was placed in the grave in the fetal position.­

For the early what the funeral finds have in common is that the people to be buried have often been children. Nearly half of the earliest burial finds are specifically children’s graves.

According to researchers, this may be explained by the fact that death at a young age has also been seen in ancient times as a particularly shocking event, which has led the community to organize a memorial service for the deceased.

However, researchers point out that individual grave finds are not yet enough to tell us about the meanings associated with burial.

“Humans, unlike monkeys, began to develop complex belief systems around death. Belief systems and the treatment of the deceased vary greatly from culture to culture, so we cannot deduce exactly what burial has meant to these people. ” said participated in the study Nicole Bovin In The Guardian.

“But it’s clear that it wasn’t just an emotional connection to the deceased, but the burial was almost certainly accompanied by some understanding of death and the meanings associated with it.”