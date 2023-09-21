Archeology | An enthusiast found two rare Roman spathas in England

At the same time, parts of the wooden scabbards of the swords and a broken copper cup were also found.

Metal detector an enthusiast who used it found two rare Roman-era swords in Britain. The discovery was reported by, among others, the British broadcasting company BBC.

The swords were found in England in the northern part of the Cotswolds region. At the same time, parts of a wooden scabbard and a broken copper cup were also found. The discovery was made last March, but it was announced this week.

Of discovery what makes it significant is that the swords are long cavalry swords. Such spatha swords are longer than, for example, the short gladius swords used by the infantry of the Roman legions.

Spathas were thrusting swords, while gladiuses, which were better suited to the hand, were mainly stabbing weapons. Towards the end of the Roman Empire, spathas replaced gladiators as infantry weapons as well.

The area of ​​present-day England belonged to the Roman Empire in the years 43–410.

A professor at the University of Leicester who studied Costwolds swords Simon James says published by the local government in the bulletinthat the discovery is exceptional in all of England.

