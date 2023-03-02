Archeology | A young woman was buried face down with a nail hole in her skull, researchers solved the mystery

The skeleton was found in the Carthaginian necropolis of Monte Luna on the island of Sardinia.

Archaeologists made an extraordinary discovery on the island of Sardinia in the 1970s, when a skeleton was found buried face down in the Carthaginian necropolis of Monte Luna. In addition, a body buried more than 2,000 years ago had a square hole in its skull.

A new study has revealed that the skeleton is that of a woman who was 18–22 years old at the time of her death, says, among other things Live Science. The necropolis of Monte Luna is located in southern Sardinia, about thirty kilometers north of the city of Cagliari.

The clay pots found in the grave, on the other hand, revealed that the woman was buried around 200 BC. At that time, the region had come under the control of the Roman Republic, as Rome took control of Sardinia from Carthage in the aftermath of the First Punic War. The First Punic War was fought in 264–241 BCE.

In research it turned out that in addition to the hole in the woman’s skull, there was a serious injury. According to the researchers, the woman may have suffered from epilepsy, which would explain the skull injury, the nail hole in the skull and the unusual burial method.

According to the researchers, the woman’s skull injury occurred shortly before her death or caused her death. According to the investigation, the injury could have occurred during an epileptic seizure when he fell.

Epilepsy is not contagious, but it was not known in antiquity.

“The idea was that the disease that killed the woman could have been a threat to the entire community,” the archaeologist Dario D’Orlando from the Italian University of Cagliari told Live Science.

A woman burying face down and driving a nail into the skull may have been an attempt to prevent the spread of the disease after death. The hole in the woman’s skull could have been caused by a square Roman nail, such as has been found in archaeological excavations in Sardinia.

A similar method of preventing the spread of epilepsy after death is described by a Roman soldier and naturalist who lived in the first century Pliny the Elder. According to D’Orlando, Roman influences can explain the way the woman was buried.

A study on the subject will be published in April Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports – in the scientific publication.