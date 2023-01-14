Saturday, January 14, 2023
Archeology | A ruler's tomb from the time of the pharaohs was found in Egypt

January 14, 2023
in World Europe
The tomb is in bad condition inside. Some of the carvings in the tomb have been destroyed in natural disasters.

of Luxor an ancient tomb has been found in the city of Egypt, reports news agency AFP.

The tomb is believed to contain the remains of a ruler from Egypt’s 18th dynasty. The tomb was found on the west bank of the Nile, in the same area where the Valley of the Queens and the Valley of the Kings are also located.

The tomb was discovered by Egyptian and British researchers. British scientist of Pier Litherland according to the remains of the body in the tomb may belong to a very high-ranking woman of the 18th dynasty, who may have been the ruler’s wife or daughter.

Egyptian scholar Mohsen Kamelin according to the inside, the grave is in bad condition. Some of the carvings in the grave have been destroyed in natural disasters, such as floods, Kamel said, among other things.

The 18th Dynasty of Egypt was the ruling family of Egypt during the time of the pharaohs, which ruled from 1550 to 1295 BCE. The time is considered one of the most successful of the time periods of ancient Egypt. When the 18th dynasty was in power, Egypt, among other things, became a great power.

The entrance to the tomb is in poor condition. According to the researchers, the grave is also badly damaged from the inside. Picture: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism

