Archeology | A beautiful but dangerous ancient object rose from the soil in Kanta-Hämee

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. An Iron Age throwing spear tip was found in Janakkala. The discovery confirms that there was plenty of Iron Age life in the area. The throwing spear is the so-called ango, which was a weapon favored by the elite.

The soil a beautiful but dangerous object rises from below. It is the tip of an Iron Age throwing spear.

“The heart already had time to beat when the iron was revealed under the stone, but there is always a little doubt. When the shaft of the spear peeked out, I wondered if it wasn’t a file after all”, says Mikko Mäkeläan experienced archeology enthusiast.

It wasn’t a file, it was a gun. Violence was perhaps more common during the time of the spear than it is now in the Kantahämälä landscape, which these days is a peaceful farming area.

The spear tip is shaped with barbs.

Throwing javelin the twisted tip was found at the beginning of June in Janakkala. The exact location of the archaeological finds is not advertised, but it is next to a field in a wooded area with rocks.

“It’s a great place, mysterious and suitable for a cemetery. And there are other impressive discovery places nearby,” says Mäkelä.

The tip of the throwing spear is a “relatively significant” find, says archaeologist, doctoral researcher Ilari Aalto from the University of Turku.

At least it is a confirmation of Iron Age life in the area around 500–1200.

However, it remains open why the spearhead ended up at the foot of the rock. It might have been put in the grave or just in the cache. Or was it a victim?

Like javelin is for researchers ango. They date to the Middle Iron Age, or the Merovingian period (550–800). A few dozen of this subtype of ango are known in Finland.

Angos have been found mainly in Varsinais-Suomi and Satakunta, to some extent in Häme and occasionally elsewhere in Finland.

“They are a fairly common find from the Merovingian period. Forging spearheads required fewer raw materials and work steps than, for example, forging a sword,” Aalto reflects.

Ango is Old High German and means a spike or just a throwing spear. A barbed spear was thrown into the enemy’s shield and it hindered the use of the shield, the Museum Office defines. It tells about spears, for example Cemetery district-web page.

Ango perhaps developed from the Roman pilum throwing spear in the Germanic culture area. There it was the weapon of choice for the elite.

Ango being found in Janakkala, in Aalto’s words, tells of the rich Iron Age of the Vanaja valley. It also tells about persistent archeology enthusiasts who have found several ancient artifacts in the area.

A decade ago, Mäkelä unearthed a spearhead late at night from Hangastenmäki in Janakkala, when the place seemed promising.

Another seasoned archeology enthusiast Reijo Hyvönen had previously found a piece of iron which turned out to be part of the so-called pipe lock key.

Hangastenmäki later turned out to be a castle mountain in the studies of professionals. The spearhead is now in the National Museum.

In autumn 2022, the landowner found Janakkala a Viking sword, which is probably from the turn of the 9th and 11th centuries. To the place the discoverer first called Hyvönenwhich is like Mäkelä Searchers of Kanta-Häme’s past in the association.

Belt buckles, an ax blade, bracelets, rings, ceramics and burnt bone were also found at the site.

Most famous Among Janakkala’s medieval finds is the so-called grave of a swordsman. It was found in the field in 2013. The grave contained a man’s skeleton, two swords and other objects from the 14th century.

Even then, Mäkelä’s metalnets was discovered by a swordsman first in a group that has been digging up antiquity for years. The mentioned Hyvönen was also finding the grave of the swordsman.

Exceptional the discovery in the area was a bronze ensemble consisting of several pieces of jewelry that was part of the woman’s outfit. The Finnish Museum Agency uses that name chain device. It was found in 1958.

According to Aalto, the ensemble of jewelry tells about the prosperity of the population of the region.

Explanation Aalto’s findings with Janakkala include the fact that there was a concentration of Iron Age settlements around ancient Vanaja. Farmlands, castle mountains and grave sites allude to it.

“Janakkala was selected as a base for Swedish power in Hämee in the middle of the 13th century. The retention of the extract was ensured by equipping the pair of castle mountains in Hakoinen and Hangastenmäki,” says Aalto.

The Hiidenjoki flowing down to Hämeenlinna was an important waterway. Along the banks of Kernaalanjärvi and Hiidenjoki, there is loamy land that was suitable for cultivation with early tillage equipment.

Finally Mäkelä wants to remind you that you have to look for ancient memories in moderation. You may only go to other people’s lands with permission, and you may not turn the land recklessly.

And even if a treasure emerges from the soil, further digging must be stopped immediately. There may be a fixed ancient relic within the meaning of the Antiquities Act. It is up to the archaeologist to verify it.