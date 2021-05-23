Archeology A 2,000-year-old spa was found on a sandy beach in Spain, the video shows the ruins

Ceramic objects from the 12th and 13th centuries have also been found in the area.

Southern Spain the ruins of a Roman-era spa about 2,000 years old have been found off the coast of Cádiz, University of Cádiz in its bulletin.

The research team is currently excavating the proximity of the sandy beach of Caños de Meca on the Atlantic coast in Andalusia. Two rooms have been excavated from the building, and the entire spa area is estimated to cover an area of ​​one hectare.

Ceramic objects from the 12th and 13th centuries have also been found in the area.

There are other Roman buildings in the area. A prehistoric tomb was found in the excavations of nearby Trafalgarinniemi.

Public spas were common in the cities of the Roman Empire and were important meeting places for citizens.