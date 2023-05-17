Archeology | 4,000-year-old Baltic amber was found in the great ziggurat of Assur

Finding Bronze Age amber beads in the area of ​​present-day Iraq is exceptional.

Assurin pearls found in the ancient city almost 4,000 years ago have been revealed to be made of European amber, says, among other things Phys.org.

Assur was an ancient Assyrian city on the Tigris River in present-day Iraq. German archaeologists found the pearls as early as 1914 when they were excavating the great ziggurat, or step pyramid, of Assur.

A drawing of a Babylonian ziggurat.

In the area of ​​ancient Mesopotamia, ziggurats were stepped temple towers with the actual temple at the top.

More than a hundred years ago, a couple of thousand pearls were found in the excavations, which were made of, among other things, stone, glass and fired clay. Two other flatter beads stood out from the crowd, which were made of some other material. These pearls were revealed to be made of amber in a recent study involving, among others, the Martin-Luther-Universität Halle-Wittenberg and German museums.

Researchers according to which amber originates from the Baltic Sea or possibly the North Sea. The amber beads are from around 1,800 BCE.

Finding pearls from such an early Bronze Age in what is now Iraq is exceptional.

A study of amber beads was published In the scientific publication Acta Archaeologica.