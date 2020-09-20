The Egyptian authorities announced on Sunday the discovery at the bottom of a well in the necropolis of Saqqara (southwest of Cairo) of 14 new sarcophagi dating back about 2,500 years.

This new discovery, made on Friday, adds to that of 13 other sarcophagi in the same place a week ago, the Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement. The site of Saqqara, which is 25 km south of the pyramids of the Giza plateau, is a vast necropolis which notably houses the famous step pyramid of the pharaoh Djoser, the first of the pharaonic era.

Mustafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, holding a statue found in the Saqqara necropolis. (- / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES)

This monument, built around 2,700 BC by the architect Imhotep, is considered one of the oldest on the surface of the globe. Images of the well-preserved sarcophagi show brown and blue patterns, as well as numerous hieroglyphic signs. For several years, the Egyptian authorities have regularly announced archaeological discoveries, with the aim, among other things, of reviving tourism.

Sarcophagi discovered at the end of August in the necropolis of Saqqara. (- / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES)

The share of tourism in the country’s income has been undermined by political instability and the attacks that followed the 2011 revolution that ousted Hosni Mubarak from power, and more recently by the epidemic of the new coronavirus.