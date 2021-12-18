Twenty pieces of indigenous ceramics and 19th century china were found on the grounds of the Havan store, owned by businessman Luciano Hang, located in Rio Grande (RS), 317 km from Porto Alegre.

The material is kept at the Federal University of Rio Grande. The first archaeological remains were found on July 4, 2019 by Archaeos Consultoria em Arqueologia, hired by Havan to carry out the analysis of the area. The information is from the Uol portal.

The National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) recommended blocking part of the store’s work. Last week, the matter generated controversy after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) admitted that he made changes in the direction of the Institute after receiving complaints from Luciano Hang.

Bolsonaro’s statements resulted in Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) presenting a criminal report against the president in the Federal Supreme Court. The congressman asks that Bolsonaro be investigated for malfeasance and administrative advocacy. Nominated by Bolsonaro and recently sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court, André Mendonça was drawn as the rapporteur of the action.

The Federal Public Ministry opened a public civil inquiry into the archaeological finds. According to the agency, the investigation is confidential and is ongoing, informed Uol.

