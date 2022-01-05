The mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, presented a campaign to carry out rapid tests aimed at the 500 teachers and 4,000 students who will resume classes next Monday in this municipality. Fernández insisted that people’s health “should not understand administrative limits”, thus justifying this measure that, as it is not a competence of the local administration, “will be made by voluntary health workers and personnel with technical capacity to carry out the tests.” the councilor explained.

Patricia Fernández expressed her concern at the «exorbitant» increase in cases and her «concern and uncertainty and that of the entire educational community regarding the imminent ‘back to school’, since students and teachers can reach the classroom infected and it is a a good way to avoid complicating the situation.

According to the Archenera president, the initiative, a pioneer in Spain, seeks to “preserve the local educational system from the widespread effects of this unfavorable epidemiological situation, because education and health are an absolute priority for me and for my entire government team.” .

Centers where the tests will be carried out and schedules will be on Sunday, January 9, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the municipal buildings Vivero de Empresas, Alcolea Lacal pavilion and Nuestra Fuensanta Pavilion in La Algaida for students and teachers of kindergarten and primary, thus allowing the power to be accompanied by an adult.

On the other hand, on Monday, January 10, screening tests will be held in three secondary schools in the municipality from 8:00 to 14:00 for ESO and Baccalaureate students.