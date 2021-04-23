The new Specialized Psychological Attention Service for Minors Exposed to Gender Violence (Sapmex) of Archena, installed in the Center of Specialized Attention for Women Victims of Gender Violence (CAVI) was inaugurated this Friday by the vice president and counselor for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy, Isabel Franco, and the mayor of the municipality, Patricia Fernández López.

This new point has begun to work with a psychologist. So far, the cases of the municipality have been seen mainly in the points of Murcia and Ceutí, a total of 43 minors referred, and there are currently 18 cases in active in Archena.

Sapmex’s regional network has a total of 17 service areas. Franco stressed “the importance of these resources continuing to expand, so that any minor or woman who requires this type of assistance, has it, and it is done from a comprehensive approach to the needs they present, to improve the possible repercussions that it may generate. the fact of living in an environment of violence ”.

The Sapmex schedule in Archena will be a Tuesday every three weeks, in the mornings from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and in the afternoon from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. However, it can be expanded according to needs. In addition, victims may request an appointment at the CAVI through the free telephone number 900710061. At the CAVI or any other resource in the violence network, it will be studied whether or not users are referred to Sampex, always depending on each individualized case. .

The objective of this service is to carry out a psychological intervention program aimed at the minor children of women victims of gender violence who have been exposed to or directly suffered these situations of violence and guarantee their right to live free from fear.

Since the launch of Sapmex in July 2009, 1,795 minors and 1,248 mothers have been cared for. In the first months of the year, the Community has cared for 446 minors, 80 of them new, and carried out 1,218 interventions (adding intervention with mothers and children) of evaluation, treatment and psychological counseling to mothers and minors.

In 2020 alone, 665 minors exposed to gender violence were attended and more than 4,500 interventions were carried out. The service areas are distributed in Murcia, Alcantarilla, Águilas, Bullas, Caravaca, Cartagena, Ceutí, Cieza, Fuente Álamo, Jumilla, Lorca, Los Alcázares, Mazarrón, Santomera, Totana and Yecla.

Work meeting



On the other hand, the vice president and counselor held a working meeting with the mayor of Archena to address issues related to equality, family and work-life balance, among other aspects.

Isabel Franco explained that “the meeting has served to address a little more in depth the concerns of the citizens of Archena and those requests and issues that we understand should be addressed by the different teams of the general directorates of the Regional Government’s Department for Women ».