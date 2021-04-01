A.The Deutsche-Bank apparently only got away with it in the case of the ailing family office Archegos. As reported by the Bloomberg news agency, Germany’s largest private bank, like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, sold a share package worth around $ 4 billion last Friday after Archegos was unable to meet demands for additional funds. One of the buyers is allegedly one of the largest hedge fund companies in Europe, Marshall Wace. Spokespersons for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace had declined to comment.

Including the sale by Deutsche Bank, investment banks would have liquidated nearly $ 30 billion in assets in the wake of the Archegos collapse. As reported, the emergency sales were preceded by an attempt by Credit Suisse to negotiate a standstill agreement among the banks in order to enable an orderly reduction in stocks, but this failed. Deutsche Bank had said even before its sales became known that it would not face any losses from the deal.

Credit Suisse and the Japanese Nomura expect losses in the billions of dollars. JP Morgan analysts estimate that the Archegos collapse could result in total bank losses of up to $ 10 billion.