Genoa – A welcome flyer signed by Archbishop Marco Tasca, alongside city guides and suggestions on places to visit. Also this yearor the Curia of Genoa has decided to give its greetings to the many incoming touriststhrough a leaflet with a welcome message in Italian, English, French, German and Spanish. The friar addresses tourists by saying “certainly our Christian communities can be for you a space and a suitable place to find refreshment in body and spirit”.

Tasca thanks the priests and lay people who will make themselves available to welcome of tourists in the parishes and recalls that even in summer there are many “religious celebrations full of tradition, culture and encounters”. The Archbishop hopes that tourists “may this holiday period be a propitious occasion to regain physical and interior strength” and that “the celebration of the Eucharist, the possibility of being able to celebrate reconciliation, the cultural and prayer proposals that I hope will be suggested to you, may contribute to rediscovering the meaning and purpose of life”.

The flyer will not only be distributed in the parishes of the places considered most touristic, but also in the hotels in the city center, at the Aquarium, at the Libreria San Paolo and, of course, in the Cathedral of San Lorenzo.