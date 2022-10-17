





The Archbishop of São Paulo, Dom Odilo Scherer, appealed to “calm and discernment” on his Twitter this Sunday, going so far as to make reference to totalitarian regimes, when defending himself against accusations of support for the left for having a photo with red clothes on his profile. .

“Strange times, these are ours! I know a lot about the story. Sometimes I seem to relive the times of the rise to power of totalitarian regimes, especially fascism. You need to be very calm and discerning at this time!”, he wrote in the late afternoon. “If anyone is surprised by my red outfit (profile), know that the color of the cardinals is red (blood), symbolizing love for the Church and readiness for martyrdom, if need be. God bless you all. But don’t hurt anyone!”

Scherer has been a staunch critic of what he has called “faith instrumentation” for election campaigns.

In one of the messages, the archbishop reinforced his positions against abortion, due to Christian principles. “Does anyone have any doubts? I believe in God, in Christ the Savior, I love the Word of God and the Church. I am in favor of the family, against abortion and all violence against the person; I do not approve of communism or fascism; I am in favor of the morality of God’s commandments. I am in communion with the Pope”.

The relationship between the defense of abortion and the left has been widely explored by the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which even picked up a speech by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in which the PT advocates that the interruption of the pregnancy becomes a public policy. Yesterday, the Superior Electoral Court prohibited the broadcasting of pieces on TV that suggest Lula’s support for the issue.







