Jaime Zambrano

Puebla / 06.27.2021 12:50:08

The Archbishop of Puebla, Víctor Sánchez Espinosa, dedicated Sunday mass to Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer y Albás, also known as José María Julián Mariano, Spanish priest, founder in 1928 of the religious group Opus Dei and saint of the Catholic Church.

Escrivá de Balaguer y Albás was born on January 9, 1902 in Barbastro, Huesca, Aragón, Spain; and he died on June 26, 1975 in Rome, therefore, his feast is celebrated every June 26, after he was canonized on October 6, 2002, in the Vatican by Pope John Paul II.

“Today we are celebrating Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer y Albás, today as a community of Opus Dei we celebrate her in the first chapel at the door of the cathedral that overlooks the zócalo. We posted your image years ago. I take advantage of the presence of the Opus Dei parents to thank them, as I do every year, for their apostolate and work in Puebla and throughout the region, ”said Sánchez Espinosa.

The prelature of the Holy Cross and Opus Dei, known as Opus Dei, is a world jurisdiction belonging to the Catholic Church that has received recognition and support from the popes, various Catholic authorities and other personalities.

During Sunday Mass, Sánchez Espinosa highlighted the work and work carried out by Opus Dei to support the faithful and priests, who can study and continue their formation in Spain and Rome.

“I know that from Puebla they serve Montefalco, in Morelos; and they serve Mimiahuapan, in Tlaxcala; and they even walk through Veracruz. At least these states, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Morelos are present with the work. Thank you, fathers, for your presence, for the apostolate, for your works and for the support you give among the faithful, among our priests and for the support you give to this church in Puebla with the training that you give to our priests both in Navarra and in Rome ”, expressed Sánchez Espinosa.

Opus Dei was first approved in 1941 by the Bishop of Madrid, Spain, Leopoldo Eijo and Garay; and in 1950, the Holy See approved it as a Secular Institute, governed by its own statutes and depending on the Congregation for Religious. Later, it was erected as a personal and not territorial prelature, on November 28, 1982 by Pope John Paul II, being the only one existing to date.

The mission of Opus Dei, according to its principles, is to promote awareness of the universal call to holiness in ordinary life.

AFM