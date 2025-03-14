Its episcopal headquarters was occupied by the former ‘caliphate’ of Islamic State, and its residence bombarded during the war. Few can better express in the first person the penalties of the conflict than the Catholic Archbishop of Homs, Jean Abdo Arbach. It is these days in Madrid … invited by the Pontifical Foundation helps the Church in need. Today will have a prayer encounter in the Almudena Cathedral with Cardinal José Cobo.

—How have the Syrian Christians lived the civil war and now the arrival to power of an Islamist rebel leader?

-The Syrian, Catholic and Orthodox Christians, we are united, we have only one voice in the country, which materializes in the joint statements of our patriarchs. This unit of criteria in the face of problems has given us strength to support adversities.

-Do they have figures for the impact of the conflict on the Syrian Church?

-In warfare the country had 21 million inhabitants. Today we are 14 million. More than six million have emigrated to Lebanon, Jordan, Türkiye, Europe and other countries. Christians have always constituted about 10 percent of the population; Today we calculate that the percentage has dropped to 4 percent.

-How did the Christian community react after the killings of Shiite civilians at the hands of Sunni militiamen last week?

-The first we ask ourselves is who is behind that massacre? No one knows it for sure. Above our religious condition, Syrians love our homeland, and that makes me think of hidden interests and not revenge between Sunni and Shiite Muslims. But you have to wait for research.

Christian community in Aleppo

Images of the Vatican office in Aleppo, closed to lime and song. Down to the left, the mother Church of Aleppo and Llia, Christian of the city

Ignacio Gil



-In a civil war, accumulated hatreds are always unleashed …

-I don’t like to talk about Civil War in Syria. I think that on the contrary it has been an international war, moved by foreign countries and interests that seek some benefit.

-What suspicion?

-As will remember, in 2014, the war has begun, the global jihadist movement Islamic State came to seize 70 percent of the territory of Syria. My episcopal headquarters, Homs, fell for example in his hands and began a systematic persecution of Christians in that city. The arrival of the Islamic State produced a reaction to end its ‘caliphate’ and the war became international.

-The current president of Syria, Ahmed al Sharaa, was during the war the ‘strong man’ of the province of Idlib, taken by the rebels. There, his Islamist movement had the help of Islamic state jihadists. How does the Church of Syria contemplate the dialogue with the new regime?

-I know that at the beginning, after the rebels of Al Sharaa Tomasen Idlib, there was persecution of Christians. But after a while, the Church representatives opened a dialogue with him. We trust that his promise that Syria’s new political system will include religious minorities a reality. We have a commission that every week meets with the government in Damascus.

-What are the most pressing problems that have put on the table?

-The first problem that we have all Syrians is security, especially since the police have disappeared from the streets. For Christians, that implies guarantees to be able to go to church. Then there is the problem of the multitude of displaced by war and lack of work.

-How was the coexistence with the Muslim majority before the war?

-The coexistence then was total. Syrian Christians cannot live without Muslims, and these either without Christians. When the conflict began the jihadists, who proclaimed the ‘holy war’ on behalf of Islam. Not everyone is Syrians.

-What should the new regime make with them? Expel them?

-There are asking who pays them, who arms them.

-If President Al Sharaa would like to part with them, why has he appointed six foreign jihadists among the 50 high positions of the new Syrian army?

-That’s answer must have it. Everyone in Syria knows the situation, and also European governments. It is necessary to know who pays foreign jihadists -who are many -who arms them, what objectives they have in Syria. The country has become territory where other powers also send. Türkiye has its soldiers in the north; Also the United States, in support of the Kurds; In South Israel has occupied territory.

-Are the war ends why does the embargo not rise?

-It is a question that many are asked and I think it relates to the plans that some machining for Syria. There are hunger and five -hour tails to acquire bread, electricity is limited in many places to two hours a day … There is no oil because it is in territory that the United States controls. There are no factories. When at the beginning of the Turkish war he entered Aleppo, this was the richest and most industrial city in the region. In a short time the Turks destroyed a thousand factories … It is not the governments that suffer, but the Syrian on foot, the family, whatever their religion.

-What would Catholics in the world be asking at the moment?

-The most important thing is prayer. The human being does not save himself, Jesus says in the Gospel, only God saves. “I give you peace, not as the world gives it.” That has always been the key.